Rep. Nancy Mace Flamed After Dog Photos, “Get Back to Work!”

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) led a year-long effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, claiming the Biden appointee violated his oath by failing to constrain the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

When on November 13, eight Republicans crossed party lines to block Greene’s effort to impeach Mayorkas (209 to 201), notable GOP far right recruit Nancy Mace (R-SC) was among 11 Republicans who didn’t vote.

[NOTE: The eight Republicans who voted with the Democrats are: Reps. John Duarte (CA), Cliff Bentz (OR), Ken Buck (CO), Darrell Issa (CA), Patrick McHenry (NC), Tom McClintock (CA), Virginia Foxx (NC) and Mike Turner (OH).]

Mace explained her absence on the social media network X (formerly Twitter), saying she “had a family emergency in South Carolina that required me to delay my travel for a few hours and prevented me from getting to Washington in time to vote. My position has been crystal clear, Mayorkas deserves to be impeached. And I would have voted to impeach him.”

Since missing the Mayorkas impeachment vote, Mace has been sharing photos of sunsets and dogs on her X account. Mace keeps her feed light with a “District Dog of the Week” — but her job performance lately is making some vocal social media opinionators impatient with her cozy output.

Treated to photos that look more like those of a vacationing family than those of a hardworking congresswoman, one constituent replied: “Get back to work Mace. The GOP has done nothing in Congress.” (It’s an opinion shared by GOP Congressman George Santos (NY), though it doesn’t seem to be one of his accounts making the comment.)

🐶 Our #DistrictDog this week is Willie. The owner's father came up with the name Willie after they heard Willie Nelson on the radio – it was a sign! This pup is now two and loves his family. 💕 #LowcountryFirst pic.twitter.com/nf0QwRfRrD — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 18, 2023

When Mace shared the sunset photo below, taken by “a constituent in Sun City,” another replied: “Try making it to work on Monday!”

Mace did return to work on Tuesday, November 14 and voted on 14 bills.