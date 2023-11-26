MAGA Congressman Backtracks, Thanks FBI “For Keeping Us Safe”

Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) is one of many MAGA Republicans who claimed that the FBI “raided” former president Donald Trump‘s Florida residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort, when in fact the FBI had told Trump’s lawyers in advance and provided a search warrant to search the premises for classified documents allegedly removed from the White House, which is a federal crime.

In August 2022, Kelly wrote on the social media platform Twitter (before it became X): “For the FBI to raid a private citizen’s home is incredible; but to raid a former President’s home is unprecedented.”

[Note: In 2019, Kelly compared Trump’s first impeachment inquiry to the attack on Pearl Harbor, predicting that the day (December 18) would be “another date that will live in infamy,” a reference to Roosevelt’s famous quote about December 7, 1941, the day 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 others were wounded.]

For the FBI to raid a private citizen's home is incredible; but to raid a former President's home is unprecedented. We should all fear the dangerous precedent this sets. — Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) August 9, 2022

On November 22, 2023, Congressman Kelly — who sits on the Northern Border Security Caucus — shared his alarm over speculation circulated by Fox News “of an attempted terror attack at the U.S.-Canada border.” Kelly reminded his constituents that “for months, I’ve warned about the surge of suspected terrorists entering through out Northern border.”

The Congressman added, “We must greatly enhance border security at ALL of our borders, including the North.”

I’m incredibly alarmed by reports of an attempted terror attack at the U.S.-Canada border. For months, I’ve warned about the surge of suspected terrorists entering through our Northern border. We must greatly enhance border security at ALL of our borders, including the North. — Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) November 22, 2023

After the FBI Buffalo team confirmed that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge border was not a terrorist attack (see below), Kelly said he was “relieved” and thanked the FBI “for keeping us safe.”