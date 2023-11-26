Eric Trump Uses Young Son To Push Trump Christmas Merch

Eric Trump, the second son of Donald Trump and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, spent Thanksgiving in Florida with his wife, Lara Trump, and their two children (son Luke and daughter Carolina) — beach photo below.

Thanksgiving Florida style 🌊 pic.twitter.com/sEo9TgQYLv — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 23, 2023

The day after Thanksgiving, what’s known in commerce and across the country as Black Friday, Trump announced a Black Friday sale at the online Trump Store.

With the photo below, of his son Luke hanging a Christmas ornament in the shape of his grandfather’s 757 plane, Eric writes: “Enjoy 25% off SITEWIDE, including Luke’s favorite Trump 757 ornament!”

Our @TrumpStore Black Friday Sale starts now!



Enjoy 25% off SITEWIDE, including Luke’s favorite Trump 757 ornament!https://t.co/mAwwitfL6A pic.twitter.com/tqXRhz3p9H — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 24, 2023

The Trump Store also sells Trump candles, candies, and towels among other home goods. Swipe the photo above to see the Trump Tower Clock ornament.

(Note: In August, The New York Times wrote about the 16-foot clock which “The Trump Organization audaciously installed” on Fifth Avenue — across the street from Trump Tower — “without applying for a permit or paying a fee.”)

Black Friday Promo Code: 20% off orders from @TrumpWinery using code ETRUMP20 pic.twitter.com/oDB7f7qhau — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 23, 2023

Eric Trump is also offering a 20 percent discount on Trump wine, as seen above. (Trump Winery is located in Charlottesville, Virginia.)