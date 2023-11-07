Fox News Star Shares Video of Leader Calling For Israel Annihilation

Jessica Tarlov, the left-leaning voice on Fox News’s The Five, shared a video of Hamas representative Ghazi Hamad calling for the annihilation of Israel in an appearance on Lebanon TV. Hamad says, in the translation Tarlov amplified, that the existence of Israel is “illogical” and that Israel’s existence is what causes the “pain, blood and tears” in the region.

Tarlov added straightforward commentary to the post, writing: “Just so we’re clear on what a ceasefire means for Israel.”

Warning of a Hamas ambition that leaves no ambiguity as to its ultimate goal, one commenter borrows a quote often attributed to the American poet Maya Angelou: “When they show you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Just so we’re clear on what a ceasefire means for Israel 👇🏻 https://t.co/88qHPPObYJ — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) November 1, 2023

The quote pulled out by Hen Mazzig, whose post Tarlov shared, is this: “We will repeat the October 7 massacre time and again, on million times if we need to, until we end the occupation.“ The occupation he refers to isn’t limited to Gaza, but contemplates “all of Israel.”

“We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation,” the interview translation — by MEMRI TV — reads. (MEMRI is the Middle East Media Research Institute.)

Christopher Hale, a former Obama White House staffer based in Tennessee, concludes: “If Hamas has its way, a ceasefire means the total destruction of the Jewish state and the second Holocaust.”