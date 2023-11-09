Donald Trump, Jr. Accuses Major American Bookseller of “Censorship”

Former President Donald Trump addressed a rally in Miami while the other five GOP presidential candidates — former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina — debated on stage.

While MAGA supporters traveled to Miami for the Trump rally, Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., called out the privately owned business, Hudson Booksellers, for all-caps “CENSORSHIP!”

Trump Jr. reports that the book store company “refuses to Carry AMERICA FIRST authors” and books by TV personality Judge Jeanine and Trump-endorsed candidate for U.S. Senator in Arizona, Kari Lake.

Trump Jr. added: “Now they are refusing Marjorie Taylor Greene at airport bookstores!”‘ and refusing to sell Mark Levin’s book. Trump, Jr. asks, “Why are they ignoring the silent majority?”

Don’t spend your hard-earned money with @HudsonBooks— the main bookstore at airports— until they are willing to sell America First authors. https://t.co/UdDauyOhtC — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 9, 2023

Kari Lake amplified Trump, Jr.’s cry of censorship and wrote: “Don’t spend your hard-earned money with Hudson Books — the main bookstore at airports— until they are willing to sell America First authors.”

According to Hudson Booksellers‘ website, the 30-year-old company “is the airports’ leading bookseller” and sells books in over 500 stores across North America. It describes itself as “a cultural gateway between our home cities and a world of destinations, curating a diverse and representative assortment.”

When it’s early, and you’re tired, but you spot your book at the airport bookstore and have to take a picture! Thanks for having WHEN BROADWAY WAS BLACK, @HudsonBooks!



If you aren’t flying anytime soon, pick up a copy here ➡️ https://t.co/f2JLnNrBmQ pic.twitter.com/9u7Y3G2DBf — Caseen Gaines (@caseengaines) May 21, 2023

On social media, Hudson Books promotes what MAGA supporters would label “woke” authors and books including Caseen Gaines (When Broadway Was Black), and Yusef Salaam of Better Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Social Justice, among others.