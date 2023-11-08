Fmr. White House Press Secretary Warns Fetterman “Be Careful” On Israel

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) has wallpapered his office with posters of Israeli citizens kidnapped by Hamas.

When Citizen Free Press shared the video below, which pans the interior of Fetterman’s office in silence, even some Americans who aren’t fans of Fetterman chimed in to say they appreciated this move by the Senator. As one commenter replied: “I’m not a Fetterman fan but I’ll give him credit for doing this.” Another replied: “I’m not a fan of this guy, but, I salute him for this.”

Typical of the responses was this, from an account called Dr. Who:

Not at all a fan of probably 90% of his policy positions. But he has some guts, has some great one liners, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind.



Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer opted to reply to Fetterman’s action not with approbation, but with snark. Fleischer warned: “He should be careful. State Department employees will send him a dissent cable.”

Earlier this week, Fleischer — who is on the board of the Republican Jewish Coalition, and was a former White House press secretary under President George W. Bush (2001-2003) — complained that the Biden administration “is so weak they won’t denounce the people who tear down posters of hostages whose loved ones are crying out for support.”

About Dissent Cables: Employees of the U.S. Department of State and Foreign Service Officers are allowed to express constructive criticism of government policy with dissent cables. During the 2010s, “about four or five” dissent cables were issued each year. The dissent cable was established in 1971 during the Vietnam War.

Note: The dissent cable with the largest number of signatories, by far, was a 2017 dissent cable condemning President Donald Trump‘s executive order imposing a travel and immigration ban on the nationals of seven majority-Muslim countries. Approximately 1,000 diplomats signed it.