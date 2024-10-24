Kristi Noem Poses with Amish Couple at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania

North Dakota Governor Kristi Noem left the Mount Rushmore State to campaign in the swing state of Pennsylvania for GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Noem, who wore a blue Trump jacket and blue jeans, is sharing several photos from her visit. Many of photos are taken in front of the Trump campaign bus.

[NOTE: Noem was considered a top GOP VP candidate before she drew strong criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike for telling a story in her memoir about shooting her 14-month-old dog.]

With the photo series below, Noem wrote: “We kicked things off in Punxsutawney with some fired up patriots — and of course we stopped to see ‘Phil’s Burrow’ while we were in town.”

Swipe the photos to see Noem arm-in-arm with MAGA U.S. Representative Byron Donalds of Florida (Slide #2) and a couple of young Amish people (Slide #6).

Note: MAGA political activist Scott Presler has been actively pursuing the Amish vote in Pennsylvania at events. In February, he reported from the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, that he registered two people from the Amish community to vote.

Just registered 2 members of the Amish community to vote.



There are 80,000 Amish in Pennsylvania.



We are actively pursuing the Amish vote, which could literally save the country (& globe).



CC: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/BLVNAhMeHh — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 5, 2024

Anti-Trumpers are leaving snarky remarks in Noem’s comments about the last time the Governor was in Pennsylvania.

Last week, Noem shared the stage with Trump at a town hall gathering in Oaks, PA. The event was paused due to two attendees needing medical attention.

During that time, Trump and Noem stayed on stage and awkwardly swayed and danced to music including The Village People song “YMCA” (which Trump has been asked not to use while campaigning) and Rufus Wainwright‘s version of Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah.” Wainwright has called Trump’s use of the song “blasphemy.”