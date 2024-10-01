Trump’s “Hollywood” Rant Silences Crowd, Congressman Suggests “Elder Abuse”

Sharing a particularly unfocused rhetorical ramble by Donald Trump at a rally in Erie, PA, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) — a devoted anti-Trump House Democrat — again urged MAGA and the Trump family to reconsider the former President’s viability as a candidate.

Swalwell has used the same language before, drawing attention to Trump’s apparent incoherence at times during his long rallies, accusing the GOP and the Trump children of “elder abuse” in light of Swalwell’s assertion that Trump, at age 78, is mentally unfit for leadership.

In most instances Swalwell uses that accusatory terminology to taunt, and his claim of “elder abuse” can be seen as hyperbole — an extreme take on Trump’s stream-of-consciousness rambling.

But in the case of the segment below, Swalwell’s assessment of Trump’s mental acuity and incoherence appears to be seconded by the reaction of the crowd behind the former President, which appears not to know how to respond, turning to one another in silence as Trump’s monologue careens and meanders. (Normally quick to react and cheer at Trump’s utterances, the crowd here doesn’t find an opportunity to chime in.)

[NOTE: Trump has defended this style, if not in such an extreme case, as his “weave” — claiming it is part of his unique rhetorical appeal.]

Is it elder abuse to let your almost-80-year-old dad mumble and stammer on like this? He’s a former president for God’s sake! Doesn’t he deserve dignity at this stage? https://t.co/alnVr8ogB7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 29, 2024

In the video, which has had 7 million views so far, Trump is expressing his belief that the “bad hombres” that cause the problems at the border and run the gangs and fentanyl cartels are too tough and evil to be accurately embodied by any “actor in Hollywood.”

“They’re a little shaky,” Trump says of the actors. “You bring in a big actor and you look and you say ‘oh, he’s got no muscle content.'” Then Trump says — mimicking a casting director? — “he’s got no muscle content. We need a little muscle.”

The other actors unable, according to Trump, to play the cartel villains are objectionable because each has “a weak face.” He then assures the crowd that their enemies, unlike Hollywood actors, are not weak-faced — but vicious.

One commenter, observing the crowd and presuming they are being paid to listen, writes: “Gotta love the paid fans behind Trump. One’s picking his nose, another’s flirting with a friend. The rest are trying to stay awake for that $25 Venmo.”