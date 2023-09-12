U.S. Congressman Drops Truth Bomb On Impeachment, Occluding Path

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), among the most vocal liberal legislators in Congress, dropped a highly detailed 14-page truth bomb that purports to flip the MAGA/GOP narrative of weaponized justice on its head — and which throws dirt on the impeachment campfires burning in the House of Representatives. Raskin’s memo takes dead aim at the “shameful perversion” of power being exercised by congressional Republicans who he says are “weaponizing their offices and exploiting congressional power and resources to promote debunked and outlandish conspiracy theories about President Biden.”

If, as former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance writes, the much-discussed impeachment of Joe Biden requires that the House “have provable allegations of high crimes and misdemeanors to bring against him,” then Raskin’s document seems to occlude the path to impeachment, the calls for which the Congressman labels “baseless.”

Coming in for special denigration is James Comer‘s House Oversight Committee, of which Raskin — a lawyer — is the Ranking Member. Raskin characterizes the committee’s unrelenting and so far fruitless investigation into Joe Biden as an “unfounded investigation and baseless impeachment effort [amounting] to nothing more than using taxpayer dollars to help reelect Donald Trump.”

Even Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s recent admission — that the House needs to slow down its push to impeach Biden until evidence can be gathered that shores up the case — appears to support Raskin’s unsubtle truth bomb and its major assertion: that Comer hasn’t found any wrongdoing. (Raskin calls his investigation a “flop.”)

[NOTE: Below is Raskin in June after having examined some of the Biden-related evidence that Comer had been shown by the FBI.]

In his memo, Raskin says the Oversight Committee’s exhaustive examination of more than 12,000 pages of bank records, Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) and witness testimony has produced only an abundance of innuendo demonstrably unlinked to any wrongdoing.

Yet Comer’s lack of evidence, Raskin rages, hasn’t prevented Comer from fomenting a narrative he claims is supported by evidence. Nor, Raskin asserts, does it stop Comer from issuing “falsehoods” like the following statement, which Raskin’s report gives prominent position:

COMER: “We’ve got a President of the United States who’s taken millions and millions of dollars from bad people and bad countries around the world. […] We’ve got a President that’s compromised. We’ve got a President who has violated laws, who should be treated as a criminal. He’s the one that’s a criminal.”

The key to Raskin’s rage lies in the last line above, which in claiming “he’s the one that’s the criminal” draws a revealing map of the GOP’s strategy to equate alleged Biden crimes with the multitude of alleged crimes for which Donald Trump has been indicted by four separate grand juries.

Raskin says the strategy nakedly intends to create “false moral equivalency between Trump—the four time-indicted former president now facing 91 federal and state criminal charges, based on a mountain of damning evidence for a shocking range of felonies, including lying to the FBI, endangering national security by illegally keeping classified documents, and conspiring to subvert the U.S. Constitution—and President Biden, against whom there is precisely zero evidence of any wrongdoing whatsoever.”

Raskin asserts that Comer remains “unfazed by this overwhelming evidence of the truth,” and has “simply been urging America to drink from the badly contaminated well of conspiracy theories poisoned by Giuliani, Trump, and foreign agents advancing the interests of the Kremlin and the Chinese Communist Party.”

Raskin’s detailed summary of the situation won mostly positive comments on his own X feed, but even there, Raskin’s presentation of Comer’s own evidence as exculpatory for Biden doesn’t win over the true doubters, as seen in the example below.