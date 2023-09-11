Marjorie Taylor Greene Slows Down Impeachment, Rebuked By GOP Congressman

Conservative Colorado Congressman Ken Buck — a Princeton University graduate and former chief of the Colorado Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office — expressed uncertainty about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s impeachment expertise, calling the idea that she possessed such expertise “absurd.” Also a former District Attorney, Buck knows something about the evidence necessary to convict a criminal, or impeach a president — and he isn’t sure Greene does.

So when Congresswoman Greene cautioned this weekend on X that a slow down was necessary in the move to impeach President Joe Biden, Buck was bemused. In a long post Greene wrote: “Our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote.”

Greene’s post included the assertion, common among MAGA adherents but so far lacking evidence, that a “vast amount of people in previous administrations, this administration, and federal agencies that all worked diligently to cover up unbelievable corruption and crimes committed by the Biden’s and Joe himself.”

Greene said that given the vastness of the alleged conspiracy “patience will be the virtue that will lead us to the traitors within.” House Oversight Committee chair James Comer has asserted essentially the same thing — that Biden’s would-be impeachers have no evidence because there is just too much evidence.

In response, Buck starkly questioned Greene’s expertise, implying that her passion for political retribution often results in actions that get out in front of the facts. “Marjorie filed impeachment articles of impeachment on President Biden before he was sworn into office more than two and a half years ago,” Buck said.

Buck: Marjorie filed impeachment articles on Biden before he was sworn into office.. So the idea that she is now the expert on impeachment, or that she is someone who can set the timing on impeachment is absurd. pic.twitter.com/AUGoI4OQam — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2023

Asked what he thought of Greene’s now seemingly more moderate timeline for the potential impeachment of Biden, Buck said: “The idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd.”

“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden, if there’s evidence linking President Biden, to a high crime or misdemeanor. That doesn’t exist right now.”