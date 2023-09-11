Mike Flynn Pleads For Trump-Kennedy Ticket, “I’m Very Serious”

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. shared a “post mortem” on the withdrawal of U.S. soldiers from Afghanistan, suggesting that every American should read it. (It’s a link to an article written by Jack Carr, former Navy SEAL officer and author of The Terminal List).

Kennedy says if the definition of insanity is repeating the same mistake over and over again, and expecting different results, then the “entire retinue of American leadership is insane.”

Kennedy calls out “every Pentagon panjandrum who supported this catastrophe should hang their heads in shame,” and compares the situation in Afghanistan to the current U.S. involvement in Ukraine (although the U.S. has not sent soldiers to the Ukraine). Kennedy asks, “What on earth are we doing in Ukraine?”

Retired U.S. Army General Mike Flynn (and former National Security Advisor for the Trump administration) replied to Kennedy’s post with agreement (“Ukraine, and all other unnecessary wars, will be written up in the exact same vein”), and a direct plea to Kennedy. Flynn believes RFK Jr. is not getting a legitimate chance to be the next POTUS because the Democrats don’t want his “honest statements” near the “Resolute Desk.”

.@RobertKennedyJr the DEMs will not give you a chance to be the next POTUS but you deserve every chance. Your very honest statements, like the one below about vital issues facing America, are why they don’t want you anywhere near the “Resolute Desk.”



The political class in our… https://t.co/qoXngHLH2w — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) September 11, 2023

Flynn writes to Kennedy: “I’m very serious about you and Trump standing with each other to protect our freedoms from this ongoing globalist shift. It is very real and understanding the threat is one of the first tenets of defeating an adversary.”

Flynn’s suggestion struck a chord with many commenters, who see the “balance” as a potential answer to America’s fraught divisions.

I’m for Trump/Kennedy 2024. I think that is a good balance. — Doreen Victoria (@DoreenVictoria6) September 11, 2023

To those who say the ticket is impossible because Kennedy would never accept being merely Vice President, Flynn responds: “Don’t underestimate the power and authority of the VPOTUS office. Too many weaklings in the past. Not RFK Jr.”

Flynn asserts that the country needs “BOLD leaders (to) step up and do the unconventional in order to change the course of history.”

Flynn doesn’t mention the specifics — saying only “it has happened in our past, it can happen again” — but a Republican and Democrat running on the same White House ticket has happened before.

In 1864, the Republicans nominated Democrat and Southerner Andrew Johnson, for Vice President on the National Union Party ticket. Lincoln and Johnson won the Electoral College 212–21.