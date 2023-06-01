Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Lindsey Graham Goes On Warpath Over National Security “Disaster”

by in Daily Edition | June 1, 2023

Democrats and Republicans — most notably House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — are patting themselves on the back (or at least sighing relief) after appearing to head off a self-inflicted debt default by passing a debt ceiling bill in the House.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — longtime hawk, Ukraine supporter, China basher, and self-described “Reagan Republican” — is saying he’s a “hell, no” as the bill goes to the Senate.

Graham is on the warpath over the war machine — and what he characterizes as cuts to the military budget. The Senator rejects outright the assertion that the military is “fully funded” by the bill.

Graham — who is demanding a supplemental bill to support the military — says the McCarthy-Biden compromise is a “disaster” for American national security.

The Senate gets to pass its own judgement on the budget compromises before anything reaches President Biden’s desk for signature. And Graham vehemently promises he will not stand down for the military cuts he sees in the bill, which Graham says leaves the American armed forces “$42 billion short of matching inflation.”

Graham says the debt compromise bill puts the U.S on track to reduce the number of ships in its navy to 291 at the same time global rival China increases its naval fleet by nearly 50 percent — to 440 ships from 300. Graham calls the McCarthy-Biden compromise a “big win for China.”