Lauren Boebert Draws Startling Conclusion After Viewing FBI Evidence

Rep. Lauren Boebert says she has now seen the document at the center of the controversy — and acrimony — between House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

[NOTE on the conflict: Comer announced plans to hold FBI Director Wray in “contempt for refusal to hand over an FBI document alleging a bribery scheme linked to then Vice President Joe Biden,” C-Span reported this week, though Director Wray had made the document available for the committee to see on-site.]

Saying she has viewed the document in question, Boebert draws a startling conclusion about how the alleged Biden bribery protocol works. The Congresswoman casually proffers the idea that any payments to what the far right have been calling the “Biden crime family” get automatically doubled.

Boebert emerges from reviewing the big Hunter Biden document. She says that even though the document using hearsay to a paid informant claims that Hunter was paid $5 mil, she knows Joe must’ve been bribed because “if you pay one Biden $5 mil you got to pay another Biden $5 mil.” pic.twitter.com/8lddSIPSvV — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 8, 2023

Boebert asserts that the document she saw reveals that “there was a forced payment made in the sum of at least $5 million and not even for just one Biden but also if you pay one Biden $5 million, you’ve got to pay another Biden $5 million.”

Boebert doesn’t say how she arrives at her domino theory of Biden family payments, but offers this Biden crime innuendo as if it were a conclusion drawn from the evidence in the document she viewed.