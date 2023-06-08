Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW ON: APPLE NEWS | GOOGLE NEWS

Lauren Boebert Draws Startling Conclusion After Viewing FBI Evidence

by in Daily Edition | June 8, 2023

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert, photo: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Rep. Lauren Boebert says she has now seen the document at the center of the controversy — and acrimony — between House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

[NOTE on the conflict: Comer announced plans to hold FBI Director Wray in “contempt for refusal to hand over an FBI document alleging a bribery scheme linked to then Vice President Joe Biden,” C-Span reported this week, though Director Wray had made the document available for the committee to see on-site.] 

Saying she has viewed the document in question, Boebert draws a startling conclusion about how the alleged Biden bribery protocol works. The Congresswoman casually proffers the idea that any payments to what the far right have been calling the “Biden crime family” get automatically doubled.

Boebert asserts that the document she saw reveals that “there was a forced payment made in the sum of at least $5 million and not even for just one Biden but also if you pay one Biden $5 million, you’ve got to pay another Biden $5 million.”

Boebert doesn’t say how she arrives at her domino theory of Biden family payments, but offers this Biden crime innuendo as if it were a conclusion drawn from the evidence in the document she viewed.