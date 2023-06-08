U.S. Senator Calls Out PGA Officials Who Came to His Office Complaining About Saudis

When news broke of the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour merger “to unify the game of golf,” U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut reacted on Twitter.

Murphy wrote: “So weird. PGA officials were in my office just months ago talking about how the Saudis’ human rights record should disqualify them from having a stake in a major American sport. I guess maybe their concerns weren’t really about human rights?”

Marianne Williamson, who is running for President of the United States as a Democrat, seeking to challenge sitting President Joe Biden, replied to Governor Murphy’s post: “Guess not.”

Former President Donald Trump referred to the merger as “a big, beautiful, glamorous deal” and sent “congratulations to all.”

Below is a photo of Trump with American professional golfer Dustin Johnson (far right) who was one of the first PGA members to join LIV Golf.

As The New York Times recently reported: “LIV Golf brought three tournaments at courses belonging to the Trump family in 2023, another example of the close relationship between the former president and Saudi Arabia.”