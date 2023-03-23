Ivanka Trump Prays at Wailing Wall in Jerusalem in Bright Red Dress

While former president Donald Trump is being investigated about hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election (among other things), his first born daughter Ivanka Trump has been traveling with her family.

While in Israel, Ms. Trump shared the photo of her in a bright red dress, praying at the Western Wall in Israel, also known as the Wailing Wall. Located “in the heart of Jerusalem’s Old City, it’s considered the holiest place in Judaism where Jews are legally allowed to pray.” (Prayer is forbidden at the Temple Mount.)

President Trump with family at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, May 22, 2017, (Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv)

As seen in the 2017 photo above, it’s not Ivanka Trump’s first time at the Western Wall — she is in the far right corner. (Note: Ivanka converted to Judaism before marrying her husband, Jared Kushner.)

Ms. Trump has also been experimenting with new fashion looks, as seen above in the vest crop top and low riding flared pants. She captioned that look with a cowboy emoji.

The mother of three captioned the fringed crop top and mini skirt ensemble with a dancing woman emoji.

When Ms. Trump shared the family photos above, of them celebrating Valentine’s Day together on the beach, singer Jewel replied, “Lovely! Sending you all love.”