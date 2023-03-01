George Santos Meets His Match as GOP Rep Targets His Finances

Enterprising New York Republican Congressman Anthony D’Esposito doesn’t like the company he’s being forced to keep as a freshman in the House chamber. Specifically, D’Esposito doesn’t want to work with admitted fabricator and fellow freshman George Santos.

Unlike many of his GOP colleagues, D’Esposito said immediately that Santos should resign after his campaign lies were exposed, and he has persisted in his insistence that Santos isn’t fit for the job. But Santos — with the backing of many GOP members — has so far refused calls to step down. (D’Esposito and Democrats agree on almost nothing, but they agree on this.)

Today is February 25, 2023.



Reminder: George Santos should resign. — Anthony P. D'Esposito (@ANTHONYDESPO) February 25, 2023

[Note: Santos has little incentive to quit, as his fame, influence and power grow. Any active member of Congress has power, whether they are held in disgrace by colleagues or not.]

Plus the pay is not bad and, importantly, post-Congressional life has been known to bestow private sector riches on former congressmembers.

Knowing this, Rep. D’Esposito has taken a clever approach to making Santos rethink his perseverance, aiming to hit him where he figures it will hurt the most — his future finances.

Pulling taut his bow, D’Esposito is sharing a proposed bill that, according to Politico, would “prohibit Members of the House of Representatives who are convicted of offenses involving financial or campaign finance fraud from receiving compensation for biographies, media appearances, or expressive or creative works, and for other purposes.”

D’Esposito doesn’t name Santos specifically in his text, but it’s notable that federal prosecutors opened a probe into Santos in December, even before he was sworn in. It is believed to one of at least two current investigations targeting Santos.

