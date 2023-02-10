Mitt Romney Defines “Embellishing” – Rips Santos Fabrications

Mitt Romney is accustomed by now to standing alone, as the GOP has largely veered far to the right of where the Utah senator usually positions himself. The Republican party’s candidate for president in 2012, when he lost to incumbent Barack Obama, Romney was among the few in his party to reject much of what Donald Trump stood for — even voting twice to impeach the former president.

And while Romney may not have a lot of company in the GOP cafeteria these days, he did draw a crowd after President Biden‘s recent State of The Union Address. In the House chamber after the speech, Romney confronted new congressman George Santos, a man who has admitted to “embellishing” his resume and exaggerating his accomplishments.

Mitt Romney on Santos:



Q: "You just said, ‘you don’t belong here’?"



Romney: "Yeah."



Q: "Why did you say that?"



Mitt Romney on Santos:

Q: "You just said, 'you don't belong here'?"

Romney: "Yeah."

Q: "Why did you say that?"

Romney: "I didn't expect he'd be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States."

Most people believe Santos did more than embellish, since he claimed to have worked for prestigious companies where he actually had not worked and also claimed to have graduated from schools which he later admitted he did not attend. Santos is currently under a congressional ethics investigation.

Romney, a lawmaker who was first an enormous business success in the private equity sector, gave a succinct explanation of what “embellishing” is versus straight lying.

“Embellishing,” Romney said, “is when you say you got an A when you got an A-minus.” Romney went on: “Lying is saying you graduated from a college you didn’t even attend.”