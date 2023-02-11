Rep. Ronny Jackson has been on an explosive Trumpian Twitter tear, framing everything that happens as a war or a debacle — even paying homage by using the former president’s ALL CAPS style.

Jackson took aim recently at such diverse targets as the FBI and pop singer Rihanna — and it was not about the latter’s music. Both targets are, according to Jackson, enemies of the people.

On Twitter, Jackson wrote that “Joe Biden is using his FBI to target Catholics. WOW! The FBI has truly become the enemy of the people. They’ve actually declared war on Christians now!! UNBELIEVABLE!”

Apparently “devout Catholic” Joe Biden is using his FBI to target Catholics. WOW! The FBI has truly become the enemy of the people. They’ve actually declared war on Christians now!! UNBELIEVABLE! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 9, 2023

Jackson didn’t include a link, but he is doubtless referring to a story that has been covered mainly by conservative media outlets about a retracted document from the FBI’s Richmond office purported to describe a certain segment of Catholic worshippers as potential radical extremists. The document was retracted as sourcing for the claim was questioned.

Jackson also targeted the Super Bowl, where the halftime performer this year is Rihanna, the entertainer and lingerie and cosmetics mogul.

In Jackson’s fiery opinion, the Super Bowl has made a mistake in selecting Rihanna and he accuses the singer of “badmouthing America every chance she gets.”

Rihanna spray painted “F*** Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 9, 2023

The following two paragraphs were generated by Artificial Intelligence software which seeks to deliver unbiased information. The prompt is: What is the history of Ronny Jackson?

Ronny Jackson is a U.S. Representative from Texas, serving as the Representative for Texas’s 13th congressional district. Prior to serving in Congress, Jackson was a physician and served in the United States Navy, rising to the rank of Rear Admiral. He is best known for his role as the White House physician during the presidencies of Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

In 2018, Jackson was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as Secretary of Veterans Affairs, but the nomination was withdrawn following allegations of improper conduct and mismanagement. Despite the withdrawal of his nomination, Jackson remained a controversial figure and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020.

Trump has called Jackson one of the “finest people I have ever met.”