Nikki Haley Reveals ‘Anti-American’ Bashing at UN, Enemies Begging For Money

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley — an early challenger to Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination — first became a nationally known name when Trump appointed her as the US Ambassador to the United Nations. It is a position previously held by such prominent politicians as Madeleine Albright, Richard Holbrooke, John Bolton and George Herbert Walker Bush, who went on to be President of the United States.

Haley hopes to follow Bush from her seat at the UN to a seat behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office — and she has climbed up on the America First train to try to get there.

[Note: That’s where Bush ceases to be a role model. He was an establishment Republican and committed internationalist, espousing the idea that a global world order led by America and pushing American interests was paramount to the nation’s security.]

As UN ambassador, I saw how often anti-American countries bashed us in public then privately begged us for money.



Their time is up. #CutEveryCent pic.twitter.com/OCVVs5RcQU — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 27, 2023

Haley says when she was at the UN she heard certain countries routinely bash the US and reports that they they “privately begged us for money.” Partly it’s this hypocritical display that makes Haley say she wants America to disengage from many of its global commitments.

Haley says the US should cut aid to “anti-American countries” and proposes to end US foreign aid to China, Cuba, Iraq, Pakistan, Palestinian territories, Belarus, Zimbabwe and more. “Their time is up, Haley writes, pushing the hashtag #CutEveryCent.