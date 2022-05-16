Who Is Shaunie O’Neal’s Gorgeous Younger Fiance Pastor Keion Henderson?

On the Season 10 premiere of Basketball Wives, executive producer Shaunie O’Neal (ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal) meets fellow OG Jackie Christie (wife of retired NBA star Doug Christie) at a clothing boutique to catch-up.

As seen in the clip above, Shaunie, 47, reveals that she’s in love. She wasn’t engaged at the time but in November 2021, her boo of almost two years, Lighthouse Church Pastor Keion Henderson, got down on one kneel and proposed marriage. She said yes! Pastor Henderson is 40.

The power couple knows how to strike a pose — see photoshoot video below.

Listen to the loquacious Pastor Keion preach below. His Lighthouse Church (of which he is the founder and CEO) is located in the Houston town of Humble, Texas, an oil boomtown in the early 1900s. It was home of The Humble Oil and Refining Company (before the company became Exxon).

The Church ministries serve more than 12,000 members. Keion is originally from Gary, Indiana and is the father of “one beloved daughter.”

