‘Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Flaunts Bikini Pics, “Can’t Treat Me Regular”

by in Basketball Wives, Culture | May 16, 2022

Jennifer Williams, Basketball Wives, Season 10, 2022 (VH1)

On the Season 10 premiere of Basketball Wives, while executive producer and OG Shaunie O’Neal (ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal) reveals that she’s in love, Jennifer Williams (ex-wife of former NBA star Eric Williams) says “my game has definitely evolved.”

As seen and heard in the clip above, the fashionista says while fashion always changes, “I’m always on trend.”

When Jen shared the stunning strapless Missoni bikini pic above, she wrote: “Can’t treat me regular, I don’t even treat myself like that…”

New Gucci sunglasses

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 8 pm, right before VH1 Couples Retreat at 9 pm.

