Malaysia Pargo Stuns In White Hot String Bikini, “Insert Cute Caption”

One of the familiar faces on Season 10 of Basketball Wives is Malaysia Pargo. As seen in the video below, she says “Just as a person overall, I think I’ve seen so much growth in myself.”

When not filming Basketball Wives, the gorgeous reality TV star often models as seen in the stunning beach bikini photos below. That white hot string bikini and that gorgeous chocolate colored bikini below is my Matte.

When Malaysia shared the pretty in pink bikini photos below, she wrote: “insert cute caption.”

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 8 pm on VH1, right before Couples Retreat at 9 pm.