‘Basketball Wives’ Shaunie O’Neal Flaunts Giant Engagement Ring, “Mind Blowing”

On the Season 10 premiere of Basketball Wives, “familiar faces return for a wedding celebration, but tensions threaten to derail everything.” Executive producer Shaunie O’Neal (ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal) tries to bring peace to the group.

Since Season 9, a lot has happened. Shaunie is engaged to Lighthouse Church Pastor Keion Henderson. In November, he got down on one knee to propose.

The power couple are featured on the cover of Mind Blowing magazine. Swipe photos above to see Shaunie’s gigantic diamond engagement ring.

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 8 pm on VH1, right before VH1 Couples Retreat at 9 pm.