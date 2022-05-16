‘Basketball Wives’ Brandi Maxiell Stuns In Hot Pink Bikini Pic, “I Edited the Fawk Outta This”

Executive producer Shaunie O’Neal (ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal) announced that former Basketball Wives star Brandi Maxiell (wife of retired NBA player Jason Maxiell of the Detroit Pistons) is back for the show’s tenth season.

Basketball Wives fans will remember that, a while ago, Shaunie famously fired Brandi on-camera by delivering the line, “Thank you for your services.”

But now Shaunie says, “it’s only fair to extend this offer to her,” and she has a whole different storyline that “Shaunie is not a part of.”

In the sneak peak video above, Brandi talks about always being glam, and always giving hair and makeup. “Go big or go home, I don’t know any other way.”

When not filming Basketball Wives, Brandi often models as seen in the stunning hot pink bikini pic above. Brandi captioned it: “I edited the fawk outta this” and with the hashtag

#thatwaistaintthatsmall.

Her fans appreciate her honesty and are showering her with compliments including “still look the bomb!”

Brandi captioned the stunning leather pants photo below with a lyric from Nicki Minag’s song Hard White: “I ain’t movin’ weight, but I’m in the dope position.”

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 8 pm on VH1, right before Couples Retreat at 9 pm.