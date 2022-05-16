Kelly Ripa Lets Fans See She’s OK, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Responds

Kelly Ripa is always frenetically busy, so it’s strange that now — for a minute — she’s not. The dynamic co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan has been following protocols after testing positive for Covid and as a result she’s been on the down low. Until her dog Chewy’s birthday, that is, about which she could not refrain from posting.

Just because there’s no hosting doesn’t mean there’s no posting!

Plenty of celeb friends responded to Ripa’s cheerful post, captioned: “Happy birthday to the grandest dame, CHEWIE! ♥️🎈🎂💐You wouldn’t know by the looks of it, but we sure are glad we found each other!” Marisol Nichols and Faith Ford are regulars on the Ripa feed, and chimed in.

The most moving and perhaps surprising response came from Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The Walking Dead star, who often plays the (handsome) heavy on screen, wrote back touchingly to both Kelly and Chewy, saying: “HB pup… and hope you feeling ok. Big love to both of you. Xx.”

He’s really just a big sweetheart, evidently. (Real fans already know.) But don’t tell all the casting directors!