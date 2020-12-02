Who Is NFL Baltimore Ravens Practice QB Tyler Huntley?

The NFL Week 12 game between the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been re-scheduled, again. Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson recently tested positive for COVID-19 and the team’s #3 quarterback Trace McSorley (Penn State, 2019 NFL Draft pick) is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves Robert Griffin III and practice squad player Tyler Huntley on the healthy QB list for the Ravens. Everyone knows RG3, but who the heck is Huntley?

Before signing with the Ravens practice squad in September 2020, Huntley played college football at Utah where during his senior season in 2019, he was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, among others.

The 22-year-old, 6’1″, 196 lbs. rookie is from Hallandale Beach, Florida. In high school, he played against Lamar Jackson (who went to nearby Boynton Beach H.S.) and lettered in track and field all four years (110-meter hurdles, long jump). In his senior year, he was the Florida Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

The Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 game is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2 at 3:30 pm on NBC.