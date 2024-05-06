News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Hope Hicks Was “In Over Her Head” Says Ex-RNC Spokesperson

by in Daily Edition | May 6, 2024

Donald Trump 2017 swearing in ceremony

Donald Trump 2017 inauguration, photo: The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks testified last week at former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan, where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Hicks testified that when the Stormy Daniels story went public in 2018, Trump told her that his lawyer Michael Cohen had paid off Daniels without his direction or knowledge. Hicks said: “That would be out of character for Michael.”

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, then working in the Obama White House, recalled meeting Hicks at the White House just two days after the 2016 election.

On her MSNBC show, Psaki said: “And of all the things she could’ve asked us about, and granted it was two days after a kind of shocking outcome of an election, she had one major question, ‘how do you get the president to approve every statement that goes out in his name?'” Psaki replied that non-critical communications didn’t require the president’s signoff. Hicks reportedly replied, “Mr. Trump will want to approve everything.”

Psaki added: “It made clear to me that when it came to all things PR, her boss was the definition of a micromanager.” Psaki said Hicks’ testimony on Friday “revealed that he [Trump] is obsessed and controlling when it comes to his media coverage.”

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesperson Cheri Jacobus responded: “When Team Trump tried to get me to work for the campaign, Corey Lewandowski told me Hicks was a nice kid but needed supervision (by me) and was in over her head. Just wasn’t senior enough. He complained he was stuck with her because she and her family were close to Trump and that’s how she got the job.”

Note: Trump’s former White House aide (and former The Apprentice reality TV star) Omarosa Newman also shared her opinion of Hicks’s testimony. On CNN, Omarosa mentioned Hicks’s alleged relationship with Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski and said: “Cohen had to kill stories about that relationship on her behalf and he did.”