Baltimore Ravens QB Trace McSorley Flaunts Girlfriend Bikini Pics

NFL Ravens QB Trace McSorley Flaunts Girlfriend Bikini Pics, “Paradise”

The NFL’s Baltimore Ravens (6-4) face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) again on Wednesday, December 2 at Heinz Field. Exactly one month ago, the Steelers slipped past Baltimore 28-24 despite being outgained 457-221. But a lot has happened since then.

For starters, Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 and #3 quarterback Trace McSorley is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves backup Robert Griffin III and practice squad player Tyler Huntley on the healthy QB list.

When not on the field, 25-year-old McSorley — who played college football at Penn State before being selected by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft –spends time with his long-time girlfriend Kasandra Dean, who played field hockey at Penn State and looks great in the bikini pics above and below. McSorley captioned the pic above: “My kind of paradise.”

The happy young couple just celebrated their fourth year anniversary!

The Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers game is scheduled to air Wednesday, December 2 at 3:40 pm on NBC.