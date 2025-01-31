MAGA Billionaire Slams Dem Senator: “Man, Do I Regret Ever Helping You”

Billionaire Nicole Shanahan, former Independent VP running mate of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is criticizing Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who said he will vote against Kennedy’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Warnock said of Kennedy: “He wouldn’t commit to working to prevent health care premium spikes & didn’t denounce his conspiracy theories about the CDC, which employs thousands of Georgians. I won’t support a nominee whose policies hurt Georgians.”

Shanahan — who once described Donald Trump as a ‘former enemy‘ and now claims him as a ‘partner in a time of need’ — responded to Warnock’s announcement on X.

She wrote to Warnock: “Man do I regret ever helping you. The only reason you’re in that seat is because I sent massive financial support to Shirley Sherrod’s c4 to mobilize rural Georgia during the 2020 runoff. I’ll be correcting that massive mistake asap. You’re awful.”

Warnock responded to Shanahan’s critique on the Brian Tyler Cohen podcast. Warnock said of Shanahan: “It sounds like she thinks she purchased my seat. I beg to differ. The people of Georgia elected me in a historic election. In fact, they voted for me 5 times in less than 3 years.”

Angela Stanton King, who describes herself on X as Senior Advisor to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., replied to Shanahan: “I’ll run against him.”

Stanton King was in attendance at Kennedy’s Senate hearing. With the video clip below, she wrote: “This is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. greeting me after arriving at his hearing.” Stanton King said of Kennedy that “he has never been and never will be bought.”

[NOTE: In April 2024, Shanahan announced an $8 million donation to help Kennedy’s presidential campaign.]

During the hearing, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) noted that Kennedy has profited financially from lawsuits he has referred against drug companies including one currently in court against Merck. Wisner Baum, a personal injury law firm that employs Kennedy’s son, Conor Kennedy, is leading the lawsuit.