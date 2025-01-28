Kristi Noem Wears Bulletproof Vest in NYC, “Arresting Some Criminal Aliens This Morning”

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas swore in former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security on the weekend. On Tuesday, Noem appeared in New York City wearing a bulletproof vest with the words POLICE ICE emblazoned across the chest.

With the photos below, Noem wrote: “Arresting some criminal aliens this morning in NYC – thank you to the brave officers involved.”

One of Noem’s fans replied: “There is something refreshing about a fit, attractive, highly competent woman who can handle a gun. Go Kristi!”

This morning, @Sec_Noem was on @ICEgov Enforcement operation in NYC. One of the arrests included a criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges. We will keep Americans safe. pic.twitter.com/eKK6yBvI6A — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 28, 2025

Another admirer wrote “Excellent work Madam Secretary. Thank you for jumping in with both feet” and pitched the new Homeland Secretary with “a better fitting ballistic vest” made by a company in Peoria, Arizona. The commenter added: “They make not only female ballistic vests, they can customize a vest to meet your needs.”

Others who are clearly not fans of Noem are leaving negative comments regarding the photos, including: “Kristi’s narcissism is as insatiable as her boss, the Fanta Fascist. Playing dress up again I see? Still as phony as a $3.00 bill.”

The Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that Noem will “spell out her vision for the department in a televised address to staff at 3 pm today. The DHS wrote: “It’s Noem’s first big moment on stage.”