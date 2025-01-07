JD Vance Accepts Ted Cruz Bet, “Loser Brings Beer”

Loyalties sometimes shift, but not usually when sports teams are involved. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) — who once called Donald Trump a “pathological liar” — and Senator (and Vice President-elect) JD Vance (R-OH) — who once called Trump an “idiot” and “morally reprehensible” — are having fun together on X, the day after Congress certified Trump’s 2024 election win.

Cruz asked the Vice President-elect if he wants to make a wager on the Cotton Bowl Classic football game. The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2) face the University of Texas Longhorns (13-2) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday Night.

Cruz suggested that the “Loser brings beer & food from his home state & delivers it wearing the winning jersey?” Vance accepted the bet and asked his followers: “Alright which Texas ice cream should I have Ted bring when the Buckeyes win?”

Alright which Texas ice cream should I have Ted bring when the Buckeyes win? https://t.co/skyZ88MDsK — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 7, 2025

Note: Cruz did not graduate from UT (he graduated from Princeton and then Harvard Law School); Vance graduated from Ohio State and Yale Law School.

More than one commenter replied to the future Vice President of the United States with the Texan ice cream brand, Blue Bell, which is known for ice cream flavors including “The Great Divide” (it’s half vanilla, half chocolate).

One responder rejected the choice of Blue Bell because Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. wouldn’t approve, as the creamery uses high fructose corn syrup in its ice cream.

Note: The Buckeyes are 5.5-point favorites in the latest odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5.