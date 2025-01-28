Caroline Kennedy Describes “Perverse Scene” as RFK Jr. Put Baby Chickens and Mice in a Blender To Show Off

Caroline Kennedy, former U.S. Ambassador to Australia and daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, has written a letter to U.S. Senators urging them to reject President Donald Trump‘s nomination of her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Ms. Kennedy’s son, Jack Schlossberg, shared the video below of his mother reading her letter in which she says Bobby is not qualified for the job. “He lacks any relevant government, financial, management or medical experience. His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed. These facts alone should be disqualifying.”

Ms. Kennedy added: “But he has personal qualities related to this job which for me pose an even greater concern.” Noting that she had “grown up” with Mr. Kennedy, she said: “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because Bobby himself is a predator.”

[RFK Jr., she says, preys on vulnerable parents whom he persuades not to vaccinate their young children, even though he has vaccinated his own children — and Ms. Kennedy asserts that her cousin’s predator tactics have been financially profitable for him personally.]

Ms. Kennedy spoke about her cousin’s long (well-known) drug addiction in his earlier years, and said he was an attention-hungry narcissist who “enjoyed showing off putting baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence.”

And while Ms. Kennedy admits “that was a long time ago and people can change” — and said she admires her cousin’s ability to overcome the disease of drug addiction — “he is now addicted to attention and power.”

“We are a close family and none of that is easy to say,” Ms. Kennedy attests. “It also wasn’t easy to remain silent last year when Bobby expropriated my father’s image and distorted President Kennedy’s legacy to advance his own failed presidential campaign, and then groveled to Donald Trump for a job.”

Ms. Kennedy said that she “is certain” that her late father, Uncle Bobby and Uncle Ted “would be disgusted” with her cousin’s views on vaccines and efforts to block access to them.

Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg are asked by Savannah Guthrie about his video post calling out RFJ Jr for using Camelot and abusing the family name for his presidential run.



Jack Schlossberg — “I stand by what I said in the video. I love my family and I’m very… pic.twitter.com/DvZgKjTewX — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) September 20, 2023

In 2023, when RFK Jr. was running for President himself, Ms. Kennedy disapproved, but it was Schlossberg who loudly accused RFK Jr. of “trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict” to fuel his presidential run, which Schlossberg said was an “embarrassment.”