RFK Jr. Seeks “Personal Gain” In Presidential Run, Kennedy Grandson Says

Bobby Kennedy — which is what his cousin Caroline Kennedy calls Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — is running for President by “trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict” according to Caroline’s son Jack Schlossberg, who posted a video demeaning RFK Jr. and his presidential run.

Caroline Kennedy, who is the current U.S. Ambassador to Australia and the former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, understands the legacy of Camelot better, perhaps, than anyone alive. She is the only surviving child of the late President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and has spent a lifetime burnishing the Kennedy name that Schlossberg says RFK Jr. is defiling with his campaign.

“His candidacy is an embarrassment,” Schlossberg says.

Schlossberg says RFK is running for president for “personal gain” and for “fame.” Facing questions from Savannah Guthrie on the Today show while seated next to his famous mother, Schlossberg doubles down on his criticism, saying he’s happy he released the video, the release of which came as a surprise to his mother.

Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg are asked by Savannah Guthrie about his video post calling out RFJ Jr for using Camelot and abusing the family name for his presidential run.



Jack Schlossberg — “I stand by what I said in the video. I love my family and I’m very… pic.twitter.com/DvZgKjTewX — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) September 20, 2023

The 30-year-old Schlossberg, the only grandson of JFK, is Yale grad and a Harvard-trained lawyer with what many believe is a bright future in politics. The full video shows Schlossberg expressing kinship with Joe Biden and his “vision for America,” saying it aligns with that of his famous grandfather.

Jack Schlossberg’s full video post denouncing RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/IxMhrKEos4 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) September 20, 2023

Schlossberg particularly notes his father’s inspirational quote that “we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard” and says Biden, tackling the difficult, is becoming the “greatest progressive president we’ve ever had.”

Guthrie wonders aloud if it’s complicated in the Kennedy clan right now, with family members at odds. Caroline Kennedy shakes her head, as if things in the Kennedy family were ever simple, and says no, “not complicated.” Why? “Because I know what I think, I know what Jack thinks, I know what Bobby Kennedy thinks so, you know, it’s not complicated,” she says.