Vivek Ramaswamy Tops Kari Lake at LGBTQ-Friendly Hotel

MAGA Trump supporter Kari Lake, who lost the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, will be one of the four key speakers at the 35th Biennial Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference which is being held at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan, September 22-24.

The mission of the conference is “to discuss policy, connect with fellow Republicans, and build team comradery (sic) for the purpose of winning elections.”

The other three speakers at the conference are neoconservative Dinesh D’Souza (who was issued a pardon by President Trump after pleading guilty to making an illegal campaign contribution); British-born rapper Zuby (a critic of transgender people in sports — see below), and actor Jim Caviezel, who’s known for his role as John Reese in the CBS crime series Person of Interest and as Tim Ballard in the recently released Sound of Freedom, which is based on a QAnon conspiracy theory.

Some conservatives are questioning the location of the conference because in June, the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, “for the first time ever” displayed the Progress Pride flag for Pride Month, which acknowledges the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community.

Lake was initially the biggest political name on the marquee until first-debate star Vivek Ramaswamy was added to the slate as keynote speaker.