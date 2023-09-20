Lauren Boebert Was Assaulted — A Conspiracy Theory Hits The Internet

The latest spin on the Lauren Boebert controversy — besides the John Fetterman-Nate Silver smackdown — is a MAGA conspiracy theory that Rep. Boebert’s date on the night she was booted from a Denver theater — reportedly Quinn Gallagher — was part of a long con played by an embedded Democrat operative with a connection to Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon and The Washington Post (read: elite and establishment media).

[NOTE: The long con description avails because The Daily Mail claims that “Boebert, 36, and divorced father of a 16-year-old son, Gallagher, 46, have been secretly dating for several months.]

The theory making the rounds on social media is that Boebert was victimized by her date, whose PDA with the Congresswoman — and hers in return — was a nonconsensual “assault” because Boebert, based on her lack of balance in camera footage from that evening, was allegedly too intoxicated to consent.

Boebert’s alleged intoxication, as the theory has it, was not a result of her own independent decision-making, but rather part of a nefarious leftist plan to embarrass the Congresswoman.

Just in case anyone thought the Boebert incident wasn’t going to launch a new set of right-wing conspiracies … pic.twitter.com/diSCyHq4ZY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 20, 2023

Elon Musk acolyte Matt Wallace posted the following conjecture: “Lauren Appears To Be Very Drunk While Quinn Seems Fully Composed! Her Date, Quinn Gallagher, Is A Wealthy Bar Owner In Aspen Who Knows Jeff Bezos and Many Other Elites. He is Also A Known Democrat! Do You Believe He Was Instructed To Get Her As Drunk As Possible, Then Take Her To The Theater and Sit Right in Front of The Main Camera?”

He concludes with “If True, THIS IS A SEXUAL ASSAULT” and suggests that “everyone involved deserves prison time.” One commenter looking through a similar MAGA lens asked: “is it possible something was slipped into her drink?”

One important person, however, who isn’t subscribing to the conspiracy theory is Congresswoman Boebert herself. After initially denying she had done anything out of bounds, Boebert apologized for the incident, saying: “I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry.”

She notably uses the word “simply,” but for conspiracy theorists, nothing is ever simple.