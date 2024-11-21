Ex-White House Communications Director Takes Gaetz Withdrawal Personally

On November 13, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz resigned from his congressional seat to accept the nomination.

On November 21 — just eight days later — with the House Ethics Committee weighing whether to release a scheduled report investigating claims that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct, a relationship with a 17-year-old, and illicit drug use — all of which Gaetz denies, Gaetz withdrew from his AG nomination.

I don’t like this



I feel like @mattgaetz is competing with me and may have turned into a unit of time.



Matt stay in your lane!! — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 21, 2024

Trump’s former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted 10 days in the position (July 21 to July 31, 2017) before Trump dismissed him, weighed in on the events. (Since his stint at the White House, Scaramucci has since become a vocal critic of Trump and endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.)

Scaramucci replied to the news of Gaetz’s withdrawal with humor: “I don’t like this. I feel like Matt Gaetz is competing with me and may have turned into a unit of time. Matt stay in your lane!!”

Note: Scaramucci and his wife, Deidre Ball, are the co-hosts of the podcast The Rest is Politics. They promoted their most recent episode with the title, “Trump calls out the Mooch it’s nice to be loved.” See below.