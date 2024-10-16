Eric Trump Named Deputy Sheriff in Florida, Warns Brother About Speeding

Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump and husband of RNC co-chair Lara Trump, was named an honorary sheriff by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

With the photos below (of Trump being sworn in and in front of a submachine gun positioned on a table), Trump wrote: “I have always wanted to become a Sheriff! Thank you Sheriff Keith Pearson and the incredible men and women of the St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office. Truly an honor!”

Swipe to see Trump’s Special Deputy Sheriff ID card and badge.

Trump added a warning to his brother Donald Trump, Jr.: “you better not speed through St Lucie county! I’m 👀 you!” (Note: Their father was also deputized by the St. Lucie County Sheriff, see below.)

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Sheriff Keith Pearson to the office of Sheriff on December 1, 2023.

While dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Sheriff Pearson repeated Trump’s line, “You loot, we shoot,” and added, “That’s an understatement.”