Putin’s Right-Wing Accomplices Will “Squeal Like Stuck Pigs” Harvard Lawyer Says

by in Daily Edition | September 5, 2024

Vladimir Putin, photo: World Economic ForumCopyright by World Economic ForumPhoto by Remy Steinegger, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

At a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland outlined what he called “sophisticated disinformation campaigns” undertaken by Russia to promote lies via fake news outlets and through right-wing social media influencers. (The DOJ says it has tracked millions of dollars paid out by Putin’s program.)

[Note: The DOJ seized 32 Internet domains that they say were designed to look like American news sites and were used to spread Russian propaganda in an effort to influence American voters.]

John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, said in an interview with PBS: “We believe Mr. Putin is witting of this scheme — or these schemes,” and added that Putin “certainly has shown a proclivity for one particular candidate.”

Kirby implies that the Russian operatives favor the GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has repeatedly voiced his admiration for Putin, especially as Trump is viewed as less supportive of Ukraine and NATO than the current administration.

Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton said Putin wants Trump back in the White House because “Putin thinks Trump is an easy mark. He’d be happy to deal with him.”

Conservative Harvard-trained lawyer and top Trump critic George Conway responded to the news and the reaction in Washington, D.C. by writing: “The most interesting aspect of the Putin Payola indictment *isn’t* what and who it refers to – it’s all the folks *not* mentioned in it who feel the need to squeal like stuck pigs.”

Commentator Mark Hertling added:

Tennessee Democratic State Representative Gloria Johnson, who is running against MAGA loyalist Senator Marsha Blackburn, is recirculating an interview Blackburn did with Lauren Chen, a right-wing YouTube star. The post Johnson shared (below) portrays Chen as a founder of Tenet Media.

CNN has independently confirmed that “Company 1” on the DOJ indictment is Tenet Media. The media platform lists right-wing personalities Benny Johnson and Tim Pool as Tenet commentators on its website.