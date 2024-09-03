2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Congresswoman Torches J.D. Vance on Home Turf, “First Time Here?”

by in Daily Edition | September 3, 2024

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) offered Sen. J.D. Vance a fist bump when he looked for a handshake — and her two aides simply left Vance hanging and then swiftly walked away — as the GOP Vice Presidential nominee and Ohio Senator tried to curry favor with the United Auto Workers union on Labor Day.

The handshake-fistbump disconnect can happen to anyone, of course — little moments tend to look more significant than they are in tiny video captures.

But Kaptur also made sure to torch Vance for his outsider status (and opportunism?) more acutely. “First time here?” the Congreswoman asked Vance, already knowing the answer.

The VP-hopeful, wearing an Ohio State University sweatshirt, had to admit: “First time here, yeah.”

“Well, thank you for coming,” replied Kaptur, a longtime union supporter who was the Grand Marshall of the Toledo Labor Day Parade — wielding her politeness as a magnifying glass to enlarge Vance’s Johnny Come Lately status when it comes to union support.

Kaptur isn’t the only one characterizing Vance’s overtures to labor as more posture than action. Just after Donald Trump chose Vance as his running mate, AFL-CIO president Liz Schulyer called the Trump-Vance ticket “a corporate CEO’s dream and a worker’s nightmare.” 

The lack of warm receptions — and even boos — for Vance in labor environs like his speech to the Firefighters Union hasn’t discouraged him. As he says below, amidst the boos, “I’ll make my pitch here.”