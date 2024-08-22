Conservatives Warn MAGA: “Leave Tim Walz’s Son Alone”

Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addressed the raucous crowd at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday and gave a shout out to his family — his wife of 30 years Gwen Walz and their two children, 23-year-old daughter Hope and 17-year-old son Gus.

As seen below, Gus had an emotional response to seeing and hearing his father on stage and telling the world how much he loves his family. The governor said, “You are my entire world, and I love you.”

You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President. pic.twitter.com/zNOyBjo5Fy — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 22, 2024

While some MAGA adherents are mocking the young man’s unfiltered expression of pride (he stood with tears in his years, clapped, pointed to his father and said, ‘That’s my dad!)’, other conservative Trump supporters are chiding those who criticize the younger Walz including conservative talk radio show host Annie Frey.

Note: Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter shared a photo of Gus at the convention and wrote: “Talk about weird…”

Talk about weird …https://t.co/V0Ov4csFht — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 22, 2024

Frey wrote with a link to an article in People magazine: “Leave Tim Walz’ son alone. MN Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, are opening up to PEOPLE about their ‘brilliant’ 17-year-old son, Gus, who has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder — all conditions that they call his ‘secret power.'”

Fellow conservative and Fox News star Tammy Bruce reposted Frey’s comment.

Leave Tim Walz' son alone.



MN Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, are opening up to PEOPLE about their "brilliant" 17-year-old son, Gus, who has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder — all conditions that they call his "secret power."… — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) August 22, 2024

Frey continues to protect Gus Walz as she faces comments including “Now you know how President Trump felt when they went after Barron!!,” to which she she replied: “I’m a Trump supporter. I defend children regardless of politics.”

Another disgruntled MAGA follower chimed in: “How about not using him as a political prop, then,” to which Frey replied, “Were they just supposed to leave him at home?”