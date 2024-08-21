Fox News Star Promises To “Dig Deep This Time” For Obama’s Birth Certificate

Former President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night to support nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her VP pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Obama criticized their Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, describing him as “a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.”

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters responded to Obama’s speech by complaining that the 44th U.S. President “is still the godfather of this machine.”

Watters said of Obama: “He’s definitely going to interfere with this election, that’s why we’re going to send Johnny to Hawaii to get the truth about the birth certificate. This time we will dig deep and find out what really happened.”

Watters: Obama is still the godfather of this machine… That is why we will be sending Johnny to Hawaii to get the truth about the birth certificate. This time we will dig deep and find out what really happened. pic.twitter.com/aqf1C6k3B7 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Donald Trump first questioned the legitimacy of President Obama’s birth certificate in March 2011, and said then that he was sending private investigators to Hawaii (where Obama was born) “to learn the truth.”

The White House responded by releasing Obama’s long-form birth certificate but that didn’t stop Trump from voicing his doubts and suspicions about the official document.

In 2014, Trump asked hackers to access Obama’s college records to check his “place of birth.”

Attention all hackers: You are hacking everything else so please hack Obama's college records (destroyed?) and check "place of birth" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2014

Trump used a similar tactic against his GOP opponent Nikki Haley when he mispronounced Haley’s birth name (it’s Nimarata not Nimbra) and promoted the false birther claim that she’s not eligible run for president because she wasn’t born in the United States, saying “wherever she may come from.” Haley was born in South Carolina.