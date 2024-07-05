MAGA Congresswoman Slams MLB Ticket Prices, Ignites Argument Over Ownership Greed

U.S. Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), a supporter of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump, complained on Friday about the cost of tickets to watch a live professional baseball game.

Lesko wrote: “Baseball might be America’s pastime, but bidenflation is making it nearly impossible for families to go enjoy a game.” She added, “Admission to sporting events is up 34%!”

Former Republican political pundit Ron Filipkowski responded to Lesko’s complaint with sarcasm, writing: “Not the greed of billionaire owners, huge demand, and players’ massive salaries. It’s Joe Biden.”

Lesko’s claim has triggered people to post photos of crowded professional ballparks including the one below of a well-attended game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, asserting that the seats are regularly filled.

Another objector to Lesko’s claim in the comments pointed out: “The reason why baseball games and other sporting and entertainment events are so expensive is not because of inflation. It’s because of the greedy owners and promoters, most of whom are probably Republicans.” That comment — with its “probably Republicans” — assumes a rightward political leaning among MLB powerbrokers that is supported by data.

During the years of 2016-2020, MLB team owners contributed more than $15 million to Republican politicians vs $5 million to Democratic candidates.

MLB owners who have contributed to Trump’s campaign include billionaire Ken Kendrick who owns Lesko’s hometown team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and who contributed $1,379,700 to Republicans while Trump was in the White House. Kendrick also contributed $2,700 to Lesko in 2018, and another $2,800 in 2019.

Kendrick became the Diamondbacks principal owner in 2004, when the team was purchased for $238 million. The Diamondbacks are now valued at $1.38 billion, a 480% increase in value. (For a 20-year investment comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed at 10,783.01 on December 31, 2004; on July 3, 2024, it closed at 39,308.00, a roughly 265% increase.)

NOTE: The Diamondbacks play in the 4th oldest MLB stadium, Chase Field, which according to the Arizona Republic, “cost $354 million to build, about $238 million of which was funded by county taxpayers” when it was built in 1998. The Diamondbacks ownership recently has been disappointed in a lack of progress on more public financial support for the stadium — see Kendrick below.