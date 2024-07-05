Hollywood movie star James Woods — who has been nominated twice for an Oscar (for Best Actor in Oliver Stone‘s 1987 film Salvador and for Best Supporting Actor in the 1997 Rob Reiner film Ghosts of Mississippi) — is a vocal critic of Democrats and President Joe Biden and a supporter of former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Woods, a former registered Democrat, has said he left the Party after President Bill Clinton was impeached in the House and then acquitted by the Senate in 1999. Woods complained: “Every single Democrat without exception stood behind a convicted perjurer. That was the end.”

I was for years, until #Clinton was impeached. Every single #Democrat without exception stood behind a convicted perjurer. That was the end. https://t.co/FSQpoBXAAt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 22, 2017

[Note: Donald Trump was convicted in May by a jury on 34 felony counts and nearly every Republican on Capitol Hill continues to stand behind him, a fact that has not affected Woods in the same way. The actor wrote recently of Trump, “He is the guy I would vote for.”]

Woods also occasionally shares news clips featuring violence in “Democratic” cities on social media.

In the ABC News video below, police officers are seen arresting three men in Newport Beach, California, where a tourist from New Zealand was killed during an armed robbery attempt outside an upscale shopping mall.

There is no safe place left in California, because Gavin Newsom refuses to honor his oath of office and enforce our laws.



Carry a weapon with you at all times, or you are simply a lamb to the slaughter in any Democrat city. #SecondAmendment pic.twitter.com/xhgJiajhbS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 3, 2024

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill (who is a Republican) said at the press conference: “They knew exactly what they were doing when they decided to come into our city to commit a crime, and a woman is dead because of it.” The three men were reported as being from Compton, Los Angeles, and Lancaster, California.

Woods blamed California Governor Gavin Newsome for “refusing” to enforce laws and suggested to his followers: “Carry a weapon with you at all times, or you are simply a lamb to the slaughter in any Democrat city.”