MAGA Congresswoman Pleads “Please Be Respectful”

U.S. Representative Anna Luna (R-FL) has threatened to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in “inherent contempt” and this week proposed a resolution that would have fined Garland $10,000 per day until he released the audio recording of then-Special Counsel Robert Hur‘s interview with President Joe Biden. (The resolution failed to pass.)

Note: While the full transcript of the Hur/Biden interview is available online to the public, many House Republicans are demanding the audio as well as they believe the audio will reveal insight into Biden’s mental acuity. Hur, who did not press charges against Biden after the investigation, referred to the POTUS in his report as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

I am talking to some of the members that voted “no,” and I would like it to reflect that I am in open dialogue with them. A few of them have their hearts in the right place and I will be working with them. Inherent contempt will be brought back to the floor when we return. Please… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 12, 2024

After Luna’s resolution failed, she wrote on X: “I am talking to some of the members that voted ‘no,’ and I would like it to reflect that I am in open dialogue with them. A few of them have their hearts in the right place and I will be working with them. Inherent contempt will be brought back to the floor when we return. Please be respectful with them in correspondence.”

Note: House Republicans who voted against Luna’s measure are Reps. John Duarte and Tom McClintock of California, and David Joyce and Michael Turner of Ohio.

Luna’s plea for respect has not been received with open arms by many on social media. As one replied: “No thanks, we don’t need hearts in the right places. We need people to go to jail.”

Another replied: “Respect is not something that comes with a job title it’s something that has to be earned, and for them to walk out and torpedo your bill is outrageous, and I can guarantee you they will get primaried. You’re doing a great job you’ve earned my respect, and they have our disdain.”