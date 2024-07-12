Fmr. UN Ambassador Says Trump “Doesn’t Understand” Most Foreign Policy Issues

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former U.S. National Security Advisor during the Trump administration, John Bolton, was asked on CNN for his opinion of President Joe Biden‘s remarks — specifically on foreign policy issues involving China and Russia — at his post-NATO summit press conference on Thursday.

Bolton was also asked about his former boss Donald Trump‘s meeting with Hungarian Autocrat Viktor Orban at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Regarding Trump hosting Orban at his home, Bolton said that “it reflects what his NATO policy will look like” if Trump is re-elected and noted that Orban “can be a conduit to Putin.”

Bolton characterized the Trump-Orban meeting and its potential NATO implications as “a very disturbing prediction for NATO generally and Ukraine specifically.” Orban, who had just visited with Putin, called his meeting with Trump in the U.S. a “peace mission.”

I joined @Acosta to discuss Trump's meeting with Hungarian Autocrat Orban. Trump believes relations between countries are entirely based on personal relationships. He is preparing for a second term by building this friendship. pic.twitter.com/l5xOceEN4S — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) July 12, 2024

When asked if it’s possible that Trump is communicating to Putin through Orban, Bolton said yes, it’s possible, and added: “Trump believes relations between countries are entirely based on personal relationships between heads of government.”

Regarding Biden’s press conference, in which the president was expansive in expressing his vision of America’s preeminent role on the world stage, Bolton nevertheless withheld high marks for the POTUS.

At the same time, Bolton asserted that Trump would not have been able to answer all of the foreign policy questions Biden was asked because, according to Bolton, “I don’t think Trump would have handled them because he doesn’t understand most of the issues.”

Bolton warned that if Biden is nominated at the Democratic National Convention in August, he will likely have another “bad night” like he had at the debate. Bolton, a lifelong conservative, said of the Democratic Party (and its opportunity to switch candidates): “This is their last chance to do anything.”

Note: Bolton said he will write in the name of former Vice President Dick Cheney when he votes on Election Day.