Maria Bartiromo Confuses Names of Congressmen After Slamming Biden for “Gaffes”

Fox News conservative political pundit Maria Bartiromo criticized President Joe Biden for making “gaffes” during his post-NATO summit press conference on Thursday night, including misspeaking and referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump.”

(NOTE: After Biden’s terrible, candidacy-threatening debate performance two weeks ago, the president’s every utterance is being put under the microscope, and not just by conservative media outlets.)

As seen and heard in the clip below, after showing a clip of Biden speaking at the press conference, Bartiromo introduced her on-camera guest, Congressman Austin Scott (R-GA) as Congressman Andrew Clyde, who is also a Republican from Georgia.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

When Bartiromo asked Scott for his reaction to Biden’s press conference, he laughed and said, “Yeah, Maria, I’m much better looking than Andrew.” Scott’s laughter provoked an embarrassed smile from Bartiromo and an apology. She replied: “Sorry about that, sir.”

[Note: Below is a photo of Congressman Clyde, probably best known to most Americans — if not Georgians — for referring to the January 6 attack on the Capitol as a “normal tourist visit.”]

All members of Congress – and those seeking to be – who called a terror attack a tourist visit, or are trying to overturn an election, should be removed from office and removed from contention. Their actions are treasonous.



That includes #AndrewClyde.https://t.co/9EJHPyIHFN pic.twitter.com/u025whlOr0 — Rochelle Riley (@rochelleriley) January 6, 2022

On Bartiromo’s platform, Rep. Scott then predicted that the Democrats will wait until the Republican National Convention is over (it’s being held in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18) to announce that Vice President Harris will become the presidential nominee and said “they’re probably vetting vice presidential nominees right now.”

Responding, Bartiromo made certain to call the Congressman by his correct full name: “Great point, Congressman Austin Scott.”

Scott, who has been endorsed by the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, is running for re-election this year to continue to represent Georgia’s 8th Congressional District. His Democratic opponent is Reverend Darrius Butler, a 30-year-old minister at City of Praise Church, and former chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Warner Robins, Georgia.

Note: The last Democrat to represent Georgia’s 8th Congressional District was Jim Marshall, whom Scott defeated in the 2010 election.