Chris Cuomo Rejects Joe Biden “Standard”

Political pundit Chris Cuomo, brother of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and son of the late New York Governor Mario Cuomo, discussed President Joe Biden‘s press conference on Cuomo’s News Nation show.

Cuomo didn’t answer the question “How did Biden do?” because, he says, “I reject the standard.” He added: “Because the people who matter learned nothing” and “now the media is driving the narrative.” (Biden himself acknowledge that no matter how he performed, some in the media would basically be looking to play “gotcha” with his gaffes — instead of focusing on his substance.)

Cuomo says the majority of media outlets “clearly” want Biden out of the presidential race against the presumptive GOP nominee, former president Donald Trump.

Cuomo even questioned the mental acuity of the journalists who were selected to ask the president questions during the live televised event. He rhetorically asked: “Many of the reporters, if not most, were reading their questions off their phones — do they have mental issues?”

The second rhetorical question Cuomo raised — focusing on just the sort of substance Biden wants emphasized — was: “Can you imagine Donald Trump answering that many negative questions, the way President Biden just did? Without attacking the questioners? Without calling them fake news? Can you imagine former President Donald Trump discussing foreign policy and the relationships and the dynamics with the fluency that Joe Biden just did? I can’t. I never heard it.”