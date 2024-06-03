Fox & Friends weekend co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth held a wide-ranging conversation with the presumptive GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump after he was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up a sexual encounter with adult film star Stormy Daniels and influence the 2016 presidential election.

As seen in the clip below, Trump said he’s “going to do the big deportation, the biggest ever” and said of migrants in America, “What they’ve done to our country in unthinkable.”

Trump on Fox & Friends: "I'm gonna do the big deportation. The biggest ever … you'll get rid of 10 really bad ones. And one really beautiful mother … it's always gonna be tough, it's not gonna be easy … the way you get rid of them is the local police." pic.twitter.com/e4Cehba8eA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2024

Trump repeated a story about kids in New York City not being able to have Little League baseball games because migrants “are living in tents on the fields.” He laughed and made a gesture with his hands: “Unless you want to play around the tent.”

[Note: Trump told this story at a recent rally in the South Bronx, in the middle of a 127-acre park that has five baseball fields and an active little league. New Yorkers have been posting photos (below) of their children playing baseball on city fields.]

I’m coaching two little league games in NYC this weekend. The fields are active and the only migrants on them are kids playing on some of the teams that have been welcomed like all others.



But Mr Moneybags is welcome to donate some balls and bats if he really wants to help. https://t.co/HcmeNExngV pic.twitter.com/tSyfQqnIQA — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) June 2, 2024

When Hegseth — a U.S. Army veteran who served as an occasional advisor to Trump during his presidency — asked Trump, “How can you implement deportations and do you think the public will have the appetite, the stomach for watching deportations on their television screen?”

Trump replied: “Well, that question is so brave and so tough.” He added: “So you’re gonna get rid of 10 really bad ones, and a beautiful mother who they think is guilty of something, maybe she is, maybe and it’ll become a story, or a family that’s a good family and came in wrong…the way you get rid of them is the local police.” He added, “I’m giving local police immunity for prosecution.”