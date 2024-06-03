MAGA Governor Slammed On Live TV By Journalist, “That Is Not True Whatsoever”

Face the Nation anchor Margaret Brennan on Sunday interviewed Republican North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, the former GOP presidential candidate who is now campaigning for the presumptive nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Burgum, who is considered a top VP pick for Trump, continued to echo Trump’s claims about the indictments against him brought on by a so-called “weaponized” Department of Justice. Burgum also insisted that Trump shouldn’t have been prosecuted in New York State for a “bookkeeping error,” after he was found guilty by a jury on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up a payment stemming from an alleged sexual encounter with adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. (Note: Trump’s criminal case was a state case not a federal case.)

Brennan asked Burgum to compare Trump’s “hush money” case with Hunter Biden‘s gun case which begins today in a federal court in Delaware. (In September a federal grand jury charged President Joe Biden’s son with three felonies: lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the federal firearms application, and possessing an illegally obtained gun for 11 days in October 2018.)

Brennan said in terms of the MAGA bookkeeping argument, Trump’s case was about a criminal conspiracy to influence an election and create paperwork to over it up.

Brennan: If the quibble is about paperwork violations, the president, his son says under the influence of drugs, he committed a paperwork error, that's now going to federal court. Are you also offended by that? Is that also a miscarriage of justice? pic.twitter.com/oIpmARByCy — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2024

She asked Burgum: “If the quibble is about paper violations, the President of the United States, his son, says under the influence of drugs, he committed a paperwork error — that’s now going to federal court, because of what he did in purchasing that gun. That was a paperwork violation. Are you also offended by that? Is that also a miscarriage of justice?”

Burgum replied: “Well, I think what’s sad for America is the whole weaponization of the system.” Brennan asked: “Do you think it’s weaponized against Hunter Biden?” Burgum replied, “I think it’s weaponized against President Trump.”

Burgum added: “We know that media companies have acknowledged that they worked in conjunction with the federal government to suppress information about Hunter Biden’s laptop during an election year.”

Brennan replied: “That is not true whatsoever, when it comes to this journalist or the journalists involved in this program.”