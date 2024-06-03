Trump “Should Serve Prison Time for Conviction” Says 38% in New Poll

On Face the Nation Sunday, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa was asked to address the political impact of the presumptive GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump being convicted on 34 felony counts in New York City.

Costa — who sat inside the courtroom throughout the criminal trial — said Trump still faces “a logistical nightmare.” Costa reported that when he spoke to Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanche, Blanche “didn’t rule out the possibility that Trump could be jail during the Republican National Convention.”

NOTE: Trump is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Juan Merchan on July 11. The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 15 to 18.

Costa also reported: “The Republicans, the top Republicans in this country are privately telling me that they are not ruling out the possibility that Trump could be in prison when he accepts the nomination.” And “there’s a real concern that some traditional Republicans, suburban Republicans, might look at someone being called a convicted felon and say ‘I really can’t go there,’ even as it motivates so many of Trump’s core supporters.”

During Costa’s report, CBS News shared the result of a recent poll. When asked “Should Trump serve prison time for the conviction?” 45 percent of the respondents said “no, should not”; 38 percent said “yes, should”; and 17 percent said “not sure.”

Image above: CBS News

NOTE: Manhattan prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers including Blanche will submit their sentencing positions to Judge Merchan, who will ultimately decide.

As MSNBC legal blogger Jordan Rubin writes: “Merchan has options including prison up to four years, probation or other relatively minor punishments. I’d be a little surprised if prosecutors don’t seek jail, but the decision to impose it still comes down to Merchan.”